Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension through mid-August

Gov. Brian Kemp has once again extended the period of time during which the state will not collect motor fuel taxes.

The governor's office announced Friday morning that Kemp had signed two new executive orders. The first continues the suspension of gas taxes through Aug. 18, while the second renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions.

State officials first paused collection of motor fuel taxes back in March. That initial action was slated to end in May, but the governor extended it through July 14. Now, it will last through the summer.

"In March, I took decisive action to help those impacted by high prices at the pump," Kemp said in a statement. "Unfortunately, President Biden and Democratic leaders have not done their part to tackle this issue, instead calling on Americans facing record-high inflation to live more frugally. To provide actual relief to Georgians, I am once again extending the supply chain state of emergency and suspending our state motor fuel tax."

The gas tax suspension now also includes taxes on locomotive fuel.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the state collects a little less than $0.29 per gallon in taxes.

AAA reports gas prices have dropped slightly in Georgia since last week. On Monday the average price was $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which was down about 7 cents from the week before.