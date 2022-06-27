Georgia gas prices give drivers bit of relief with small drop

article

Georgia drivers are seeing a bit of relief when at the pump after a small decrease in price Monday.

On Monday, the average gas price across the Peach State has dropped to $4.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is 7 cents less than a week ago, but still 27 more than May and $1.49 more than the same time in 2021.

It now costs Georgia drivers around $66 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - over $22 more than last year.

"Georgia pump price average has managed to decrease across the state," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "If crude oil continues to decline, its possible gas prices will follow suit this week as more than 1.3 million Georgians prepare to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday weekend."

Atlanta has some of the most expensive gas in the state with an average of $4.47 a gallon. Slightly ahead at the most expensive is Brunswick ($4.48) and close behind is Athens ($4.42).

The least expensive places to fuel up are Albany ($4.13), Warner Robins ($4.18), and Valdosta ($4.25).

Georgia gas remains less expensive than the national average, which currently stands at $4.897 for a gallon of gas.