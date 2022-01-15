Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Football victory parade: Fans arrive early for spots along route

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Bulldogs
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fans prepare for Georgia Bulldogs football victory parade

Fans in Athens were already staking out spots on the parade route on Saturday morning. The parade was set for Athens leading to Sandford Stadium where there will be a formal ceremony.

ATHENS, Ga. - Fans began arriving Saturday morning on the University of Georgia campus in Athens for the Georgia football team's College Football Playoff National Championship victory parade.

The Georgia Bulldogs returned home as champions this week.

The Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis, ending a 41-year title drought.

GEORGIA BEATS ALABAMA IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The parade route begins on Lumpkin Street near the Vince Dooley Athletic Complex. 

The parade will continue toward the Tate Center where there will be a Dawg Walk of team members into Sanford Stadium. 

Law enforcement is advising fans to keep an eye on their belongings, stay with a group and be mindful of large crowds. 

FOX 5 Atlanta will stream live parade coverage leading up to the trophy ceremony inside Sanford Stadium. 

Is the National Championship ceremony in Sanford Stadium sold out?

Yes; the UGA athletics department announced the Stadium will be at full capacity.

Tickets were made available to season ticket holders and UGA students first. The remaining tickets were made available to the general public on Thursday and quickly sold out. 

University of Georgia officials said the campus will be open to visitors at 7 a.m. Saturday. Gates will open at Sanford Stadium at noon. 

The formal ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. after the Dawg Walk. 

How will weather affect the Georgia Football victory parade?

Saturday morning forecast

Preparing for wintry weather in north Georgia. Watching temperatures overnight into Sunday morning.

Prepare for cold temperatures and some wind if you're attending the parade.

Officials advised fans attending the parade to head home when festivities end or prepare to stay in Athens for several nights. 

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF WINTER WEATHER

Snow and rain are not expected to impact Saturday's parade, but state officials recommend people return home on Saturday night. Officials recommend anyone not returning home after the parade be prepared to "Hunker Down" overnight Saturday night and Sunday night.

