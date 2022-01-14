Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of potential winter weather

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:24PM
Winter Weather
ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter weather which is expected to impact north Georgia and metro Atlanta over the weekend.

Gov. Kemp is encouraging Georgians to stay updated on the forecast and "plan accordingly" ahead of the winter weather system expected to impact parts of the state this weekend.

"By being ready and knowing what to do in the event of winter weather, you can help us minimize risk, reduce the time it takes to recover, and most importantly keep everyone safe," Kemp said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Georgia officials provide an update on winter weather plans

Gov. Kemp, GEMA, and other state officials held a news conference Friday to discuss preparations ahead of possible snow and freezing rain.

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED, SNOW, ICE, AND RAIN POSSIBLE FOR NORTH GEORGIA

Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow will be possible in the north Georgia mountains, with higher amounts possible in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storm watches were posted for Saturday for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and northern Mississippi.

On Friday the Winter Storm Watch was expanded to include some northeast metro Atlanta counties including  Cherokee, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Barrow counties.

What will be important is how the system tracks through Georgia and how much cold air is already in place.

GEORGIA STATE AND LOCAL AGENCIES PREPARING FOR WINTRY MIX

A stronger wedge leads to an icier scenario for northeast Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta. Ice build-up could lead to power outages.

Mayor Dickens, state officials prepare for winter weather

Preparations began on Thursday ahead of the possible winter weather that is expected to move into Georgia over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is also closely monitoring the incoming weather, and says they are anticipating icy conditions in at least part of the state.

The full statement from the governor's office can be read below.

____

