Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of potential winter weather

Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter weather which is expected to impact north Georgia and metro Atlanta over the weekend.

Gov. Kemp is encouraging Georgians to stay updated on the forecast and "plan accordingly" ahead of the winter weather system expected to impact parts of the state this weekend.

"By being ready and knowing what to do in the event of winter weather, you can help us minimize risk, reduce the time it takes to recover, and most importantly keep everyone safe," Kemp said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED, SNOW, ICE, AND RAIN POSSIBLE FOR NORTH GEORGIA

Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow will be possible in the north Georgia mountains, with higher amounts possible in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storm watches were posted for Saturday for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and northern Mississippi.

On Friday the Winter Storm Watch was expanded to include some northeast metro Atlanta counties including Cherokee, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Barrow counties.

What will be important is how the system tracks through Georgia and how much cold air is already in place.

GEORGIA STATE AND LOCAL AGENCIES PREPARING FOR WINTRY MIX

A stronger wedge leads to an icier scenario for northeast Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta. Ice build-up could lead to power outages.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is also closely monitoring the incoming weather, and says they are anticipating icy conditions in at least part of the state.

The full statement from the governor's office can be read below.

