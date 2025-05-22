Douglas County Animal Shelter quarantined amid pneumovirus and parvovirus outbreak

article

The Brief The Douglas County Animal Shelter is under quarantine due to an outbreak of pneumovirus and parvovirus, with 13 dogs testing positive for Pneumovirus and 3 for Parvovirus. The shelter is implementing strict containment protocols and providing medical care, while remaining closed to the public; only emergency animal control operations will continue. No cats are affected by the outbreak, and cat-related services such as intake, adoption, and rescue will continue as usual.



The Douglas County Animal Shelter has been placed under a state-mandated quarantine following an outbreak of pneumovirus and parvovirus, county officials confirmed Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued the order after 13 dogs at the shelter tested positive for pneumovirus and three others were confirmed to have parvovirus.

What we know:

According to shelter officials, the parvovirus cases were present in the animals prior to their arrival, but symptoms were not immediately detectable during intake.

The shelter, located at 2171 Mack Road in Douglasville, had voluntarily closed earlier in the day as a precaution. The quarantine is now in effect indefinitely as the facility implements strict containment protocols and provides medical care to affected animals.

What they're saying:

"The pneumovirus is significant because it lasts longer, is more contagious, and can sometimes cause pneumonia or other complications," said Vanessa Francikowski, director of Douglas County Animal Services. "While all animals are vaccinated upon intake to prevent disease transmission, some may arrive with unknown vaccination histories and may already be carrying active viruses."

Francikowski noted there is currently no vaccine available for pneumovirus, but the shelter is working closely with its in-house and state veterinarians to prevent further spread.

What's next:

During the quarantine, the shelter will remain closed to the public. No animals will be allowed in or out of the facility, except for those being reclaimed by their owners. Animal Control will operate only in emergency situations involving injured, aggressive, or sick animals.

No cats at the shelter have been affected by the outbreak. Intake, adoption, rescue, and return-to-owner services for cats will continue as usual.

Shelter staff remain in good health.

What you can do:

For more information, contact Vanessa Francikowski at vfrancikowski@douglascountyga.gov or call the shelter at 770-942-5961.