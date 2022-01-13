Georgia state and local agencies preparing for wintry mix

Wintry weather is expected to impact northeast Georgia and possibly metro Atlanta this weekend, and officials are busy preparing.

State and local government agencies are planning for some potentially rough weather, and individuals are getting ready as well.

"They started calling this morning, and we're like wow everyone is now paying attention to get ready," said Angel Alonso with Indian Trail Hardware in Norcross.

Some of the first customers of the day here at Indian Trail Hardware were a couple of women buying rock salt.

"They just wanted to make sure they can get out on their walkways," said Alonso.

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED AHEAD OF POSSIBLE SNOW, ICE, AND RAIN FOR NORTH GEORGIA

Angel Alonso says people are also looking for snow shovels, tire chains, and sleds.

Julio Mendes knows it's going to be a cold weekend and wanted to make sure he and his family stay warm.

"I came in for propane. The propane is for heat," said Mendes.

At the Cobb Department of Transportation, crews spent the day adding spreaders to the dump trucks and checking their equipment.

"Just making sure everything is working properly, so we don't' have any issues once we get started," said Bill Limbaugh with Cobb DOT.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is closely monitoring the incoming weather, and says they are anticipating icy conditions in at least part of the state.

Natalie Dale with GDOT is urging people to stay off the roads if they're covered in ice.

"Get your bread and milk now, plan to stay home and we'll get through another one," said Dale.

The Georgia State Patrol will be out tagging abandoned cars along the side of the road. If they're not gone within 24 hours of being tagged they will be towed.

GSP says the emergency lanes need to be open for salt and brine trucks as well as emergency vehicles.

