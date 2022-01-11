Some parts of metro Atlanta could see snow this weekend

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking potential wintry precipitation that could make its way as far south as metro Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Temperatures are projected to rise during a mini warming trend that will cap out in the mid-to-high 50s on Saturday.

A storm system that comes through Saturday night brings the potential for rain and snow and also drops average highs into the 40s.

By midnight on Sunday, the extended outlook calls for rain in Atlanta and the south and west metro areas with the possibility of snow or a rain-snow mix in the north and east metro areas. The band of wintry weather continues east of Athens and north of Gainesville.

Rain in Atlanta and west metro while north and east metro areas could experience snow or wintry mix on Sunday morning.

Snow could be falling in Atlanta and all the surrounding metro area by 7 a.m. on Sunday. The extended outlook shows the wintry precipitation stretching as far south as Macon, barely making it far enough to the west to touch Troup County and spanning east into South Carolina.

Snow and wintry mix in Atlanta and surrounding area on Sunday morning. (FOX 5 Atlanta) Expand

Precipitation will be confined mostly south and east of Atlanta by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The storm could clear out of North Georgia by Sunday afternoon.

It was too early on Tuesday to determine how much potential snowfall accumulation there could be in North Georgia.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE