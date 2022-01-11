Georgia Football National Championship victory parade, ceremony set for this weekend in Athens

The Georgia Bulldogs football team will celebrate its College Football Playoff National Championship victory with a parade followed by a ceremony on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, the university announced.

The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis, ending a 41-year title drought.

Here's everything released about celebration details so far:

GEORGIA BEATS ALABAMA IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

When and where is the parade and ceremony?

University of Georgia officials said the campus will be open to visitors at 7 a.m. Saturday. Gates will open at Sanford Stadium at noon.

There will be a 12:30 p.m. parade down Lumpkin Street followed by a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. The formal ceremony is scheduled to follow.

How to get tickets for the ceremony in Sanford Stadium

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and UGA students Tuesday through Thursday through an online request form, athletics officials said.

The remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday and Friday.

UGA athletics plans to release details on social media channels and at GeorgiaDogs.com.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE