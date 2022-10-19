Georgia football legend Charley Trippi dies at 100

Georgia Bulldogs football legend Charley Trippi has died at 100 years old, the school's athletics department announced Wednesday.

A University of Georgia Athletics spokesperson said he died on Wednesday at his home in Athens. Trippi's family has not announced plans for funeral services.

As a sophomore, Trippi rushed for 130 yards in a 9-0 Rose Bowl win over UCLA in 1943. Trippi was named the game's most valuable player.

After their 9-0 win over the University of California at Los Angeles, these Bulldogs jubilantly clasp hands about part of the goal post. They are (left to right): Georgia's All-American Halfback, Frankie Sinkwish, who hobbled over the goal line for t Expand

Trippi was a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1946 and won the Maxwell Award, awarded annually to the most valuable player in the country based on the votes of NCAA head coaches and sports journalists.

Charley Trippi #62 of the University of Georgia Bulldogs runs the ball circa 1943 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) Expand

Trippi was a unanimous All-America that season, when Georgia finished 11-0, including winning the Southeastern Conference Championship and Sugar Bowl against North Carolina. Trippi tallied 744 yards rushing and 622 yards passing that season in an era in which passing was not as prolific as it is now.

Trippi went on to play for the National Football League's Chicago Cardinals for nine seasons.

Trippi was appointed to the National College Football Hall of Fame in 1959. His No. 62 is one of four football jerseys retired at the University of Georgia.

Trippi was about two months shy of his 101st birthday. He celebrated his 100th birthday in 2021 at his home in Athens where Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart joined the party.