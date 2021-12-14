Georgia Bulldogs football legend Charley Trippi celebrates 100th birthday

article

A legendary Georgia Bulldog football player, national champion and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer celebrated a milestone birthday from his Athens home on Tuesday.

Georgia football and baseball standout Charley Trippi, born Dec. 14. 1921, blew out a cake full of gold candles with his wife, Peggy, his daughter, Brenda Fleeman, his grandson, Clint Watson and Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart.

Trippi played football at the University of Georgia during the 1942, 1945 and 1946 seasons. Georgia was selected as the consensus national champion in 1942. In Trippi's last season, Georgia went 11-0 and won the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia football and baseball standout Charley Trippi, born Dec. 14. 1921, blew out a cake full of gold candles surrounded by family and friends. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Trippi was a two-time All-American at the University of Georgia and signed with the National Football League's Chicago Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals) in 1946 and helped the franchise win the NFL Championship in 1947.

Trippi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959. the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1965, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968.

