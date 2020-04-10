Georgia Democratic Party pushes for mail-in elections amid coronavirus

article

One day after Georgia's Secretary of State announced the May 19 primary has been postponed until June 9 because of the coronavirus, Democrats said that was not enough to protect voters.

"Delaying an election by three weeks gives us no certainty that this pandemic will be over and that Georgians will be safe to show up at the polls," said Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams.

Instead, Georgia Democrats would prefer for the state to move to all mail-in ballots through the end of the year.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The state already sent millions of absentee ballot request forms to active voters across the state, but the Democratic Party believes Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger should expand the mail-in vote efforts. They want the state to send absentee ballots, rather than request forms and want all registered voters to get them, not just those considered "active."

Saira Draper, who serves as director of voter protection for the Georgia Democratic Party, said they also want the state to pay for return postage for absentee ballots. That way, voters do not have to go to the post office, nor risk their ballot being returned for insufficient postage.

Advertisement

"Part of the concern is that different ballots in different counties will cost different amounts," explained Draper. "So, counties with heavier ballots, larger ballots, like perhaps, Gwinnett because of the Spanish and the English or Fulton County that has a lot of races this cycle--that ballot will cost more to send back than a ballot in a smaller county and that causes a lot of voter confusion."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

In a news release Wednesday, Secretary Raffensperger acknowledged delaying the primary would not address every issue.

“I certainly realize that every difficulty will not be completely solved by the time in-person voting begins for the June 9 election, but elections must happen even in less than ideal circumstances," said Raffensperger.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----