Georgia city drops gender-specific titles for police, firefighters

A city in Georgia is saying goodbye to policemen and firemen and hello to police officers and firefighters.

The City of South Fulton City Council voted to limit the use of gender-related titles for public safety personnel. It’s one of the first cities in Georgia to do so.

“We want to create a more inclusive environment for city employees and staff,” said District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs. “When we became a city, we inherited policies and procedures that included outdated and antiquated references regarding public safety personnel. It is important that we move the city in the right direction.”

City policy refers to public safety employees as firefighters and police officers.

The City of South Fulton Fire Department employs seven female firefighters, including one recruit.

“You can’t have an all-inclusive work environment if everyone does not feel included,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome. “We are one of the few cities in Georgia that is taking a proactive step to remove gender-specific terminology and embrace neutral terminology.”

According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, 40 women work as police officers.

“We certainly value all of our employees and want to send the consistent message of inclusion,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows. “I applaud the council’s leadership on this issue.”