Girl who was dragged into car has been found

A New York City teenager who was dragged into a car by two men right in front of her mother in the Bronx Monday night was found safe a day later, police said.

Karol Sanchez, 16, and her mother were walking in front of 745 Eagle Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the Melrose section when a beige-colored, four-door sedan pulled up near them, the NYPD said.

Surveillance video shows two men getting out of the vehicle, grabbing her, and pushing her 36-year-old mother to the ground. The video then shows the men dragging Sanchez into the vehicle with two other men inside and driving off.

Then just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, NYPD said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon that Sanchez has been found.

"Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed," the 40th Precinct tweeted. "Thank you to everyone in the community for your assistance."

The NYPD had activated a New York State Amber Alert in the case. The alert was canceled at 2:43 p.m.

If you have any information about what happened, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).