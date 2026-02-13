$3M scratch-off winner among several big Georgia Lottery payouts this week
ATLANTA - A lucky Georgia Lottery player is $3 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket in Woodstock.
What we know:
The top prize was won on a 100X The Money ticket purchased at the Walmart located at 12182 Highway 92. The winner officially claimed the prize on Thursday.
In addition to the multimillion-dollar scratch-off win, several other players across the state hit significant jackpots this week playing Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery mobile app and website:
- A player in Locust Grove won $25,000 playing Elephant King Jackpots.
- A player in Lawrenceville won $15,000 playing Disco Pig.
- Another player in Lawrenceville won $14,784 playing Daily Fortune.
- A player in McDonough won $10,000 playing Disco Pig.
What we don't know:
So far, no names of winners have been released. In Georgia, state law says winners who receive more than $250,000 can stay anonymous if they wish.
Why you should care:
Proceeds from all ticket sales, including scratch-offs and Diggi Games, go toward funding specific education programs such as the HOPE Scholarship and the Georgia Pre-K Program.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Lottery's website.