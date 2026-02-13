$3M scratch-off winner among several big Georgia Lottery payouts this week

The Brief A Woodstock Walmart sold a $3 million winning 100X The Money scratch-off ticket, which was claimed on Thursday. Several other Georgia players won jackpots ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 this week using the Georgia Lottery's mobile app. All proceeds from these games continue to fund the state's HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K initiatives.



A lucky Georgia Lottery player is $3 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket in Woodstock.

What we know:

The top prize was won on a 100X The Money ticket purchased at the Walmart located at 12182 Highway 92. The winner officially claimed the prize on Thursday.

In addition to the multimillion-dollar scratch-off win, several other players across the state hit significant jackpots this week playing Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery mobile app and website:

A player in Locust Grove won $25,000 playing Elephant King Jackpots.

A player in Lawrenceville won $15,000 playing Disco Pig.

Another player in Lawrenceville won $14,784 playing Daily Fortune.

A player in McDonough won $10,000 playing Disco Pig.

What we don't know:

So far, no names of winners have been released. In Georgia, state law says winners who receive more than $250,000 can stay anonymous if they wish.

Why you should care:

Proceeds from all ticket sales, including scratch-offs and Diggi Games, go toward funding specific education programs such as the HOPE Scholarship and the Georgia Pre-K Program.