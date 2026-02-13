Pedestrian killed by fleeing car during police chase, GSP says

article

The Brief Pedestrian struck and killed during DeKalb pursuit Driver fled scene; search for black Mercedes underway State troopers assisting with crash investigation



A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a fleeing vehicle during a police pursuit in DeKalb County, authorities said.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol was contacted by the DeKalb County Police Department on Feb. 12 to investigate the fatal crash involving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. According to investigators, DeKalb officers were pursuing the vehicle southbound on Candler Road when the driver entered the center turn lane and hit a pedestrian with the front of the car.

The driver reportedly continued south on Candler Road, and the pursuing officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

State troopers assigned to the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. Law enforcement agencies in the area are searching for the Mercedes.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Additionally, it is unknown why the person in the Mercedes was being chased or how fast the vehicle was traveling when it struck the pedestrian.