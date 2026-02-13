WATCH | Nathan Wade absent from Senate committee hearing

The Brief Nathan Wade was expected to testify at Georgia Capitol, but he did not appear Senate panel investigating DA Fani Willis Hearing tied to Trump prosecution for election interference



Former special prosecutor Nathan Wade did not appear before the special Senate committee on Friday morning as previously expected.

What we know:

According to the Senate committee, they said they initially struggled to make contact with Wade as they attempted to secure his testimony.

Initial outreach to Wade reportedly went unanswered. On Feb. 6, the committee again attempted contact through an attorney representing Wade in a separate AT&T lawsuit but said they were still unable to reach him. A process server was later hired, and Wade was formally served on Feb. 10, according to the committee.

Committee members also attempted to serve Jeff DeSantis of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. On the first attempt, DeSantis was not available. During a second attempt, he declined to meet with the process server without first arranging a meeting.

Lawmakers said they later received an email from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office indicating that both Wade and DeSantis would be entitled to legal representation and that securing counsel could take 60 to 90 days.

The committee said an attorney for Wade contacted them the following day, indicating Wade would not be able to attend the initially discussed date (Feb. 13) but had begun conversations about scheduling a future appearance.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes is expected to represent DeSantis, and the committee said it anticipates hearing from him soon. While March 13 was floated as a possible hearing date, lawmakers said that timing will not work and they are working to identify alternative dates.

ORIGINAL STORY

Former special prosecutor Nathan Wade is expected to testify Friday morning before a Georgia Senate committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

What we know:

The Republican-led panel is examining allegations of misconduct tied to Willis’ prosecution of President Donald Trump and others. Lawmakers have continued to scrutinize the handling of the high-profile case and decisions made during the investigation.

Willis testified for more than 3 hours in December after more than a year of refusing to do so for more than a year. During her testimony, Willis forcefully defended her decision to bring the case, saying, "People came into my community and committed a crime, and I indicted him. And rest assured, if someone else comes in my community and commits a crime, I will indict them again."

The racketeering case against the president and others unraveled after it was revealed Willis had a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a subordinate on the case. Wade later stepped down, and Willis herself was eventually also dismissed from the case.

There was little discussion of the relationship between Willis and Wade when Willis appeared before the committee.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

In a recent video posted to social media, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said the committee wants to determine who has been truthful in sworn testimony and argued the investigation has already cost taxpayers significant time and money. He criticized what he described as inconsistencies in testimony and said lawmakers are seeking accountability.

What led to the hearings and what is happening now

The backstory:

In August 2023, Fulton County DA Fani Willis brought a massive racketeering (RICO) case against Donald Trump and 18 others, alleging a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s election results. However, the case was plagued by delays and legal battles over Willis’s personal relationship with a lead prosecutor. In November 2025, after Willis was disqualified by the courts, a newly appointed state prosecutor officially dismissed all charges, concluding that the state case was no longer viable and that any further investigation belonged in federal court.

The focus has now shifted to the federal level. In January 2026, the Department of Justice launched a fresh criminal investigation into the 2020 vote. This led to a dramatic FBI raid on Fulton County’s election hub in late January, where agents seized roughly 700 boxes of original ballots and records. While federal officials claim they are seeking "election integrity," Georgia officials have sued to get the records back, calling the raid an unconstitutional "end run" around the courts.

RECENT STORIES

What's next:

The committee does not have the authority to take direct action against Willis. Instead, lawmakers say they could propose legislation aimed at preventing future prosecutorial misconduct across Georgia.

FOX 5 will have a crew at the State Capitol and will provide updates throughout the day on air and through its digital platforms.