Georgia-based companies react to new election law

Activists are calling for boycotts of Georgia companies that hesitated to challenge sweeping election reform signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.

The new law's critics said it is problematic because its restrictions inordinately affect minority voters. The law's supporters argue it institutes some common sense election security measures.

Activists say companies can do more by pulling political donations for lawmakers that co-sponsored the bill. Organizations have called to pull major sporting events out of the state in protest of the new law.

A handful of Georgia companies reacted publicly to the news in the days following news the bill was now law.

The Coca-Cola Company responded on March 26 with a statement saying, "we will continue to identify opportunities for engagement and strive for improvements aimed at promoting and protecting the right to vote in our home state and elsewhere."

AFLAC was one of the early companies to react, providing a statement on March 18, days before the bill was signed into law:

"Aflac will only support solutions that make voting easy and accessible for every eligible voter while maintaining the security and transparency of the voting process. As legislators in Georgia continue to debate these issues, we will remain actively involved in the process to influence positive results that are aligned with Aflac's long history of supporting fairness and justice. Aflac will not support legislation that fails to accomplish these goals

The Metro Atlanta Chamber released a statement, saying, "state and local governments should do everything possible to maximize voter participation and increase accessibility in our elections, while working to ensure election integrity."

The full statement is attributed to Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber

"Over the past several months, among heated debates and divided opinions, the Metro Atlanta Chamber has engaged with members of the Georgia General Assembly in both parties clearly stating our values when it comes to elections: our state and local governments should do everything possible to maximize voter participation and increase accessibility in our elections, while working to ensure election integrity.

"The final version of SB 202 expands weekend voting, puts drop boxes into law for the first time, preserves no excuses absentee voting, requires poll watcher training, and allows poll workers to work across county lines. In addition, as a result of the conversation on elections, the state committed to providing a free state ID to all Georgians.

"Still, concerns remain in our region and across the state with aspects of SB 202. We will carefully monitor this legislation’s implementation, and we will lend our voice to help ensure that every eligible Georgia voter – regardless of political views, race or background – can engage in our voting process."

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce issued a public statement on March 25 commending the new law. In a month-old statement, the organization said, "we believe that it should be easy to vote, hard to commit fraud, and that Georgians should have faith and confidence in secure, accessible, and fair elections."

The full statement is transcribed below:

In February, the Georgia Chamber stated that with respect to pending election legislation, we believe it should be easy to vote, hard to commit fraud and that Georgians should have faith and confidence in secure, accessible, and fair elections.

Legislation, passed today, historically broadens access to the ballot box for all communities, provides for additional poll worker training, allows for poll workers to work across county lines, while also modernizing and addressing issues of security and transparency. Through codifying full access to weekend voting as well as drop boxes for all counties in our state, this legislation moves Georgia forward in expanding access to the ballot box while ensuring we remain a secure state in which to cast a ballot.

