Human rights groups calling on Georgia-based corporations to denounce 'anti-voting legislation'

Several human rights groups are demanding Georgia-based corporations publicly denounce, what they’re calling, anti-voting legislation.

They rallied Monday outside the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta.

The demonstration began at 5:31 p.m. Monday, symbolizing House Bill 531 which is one piece of legislation the groups have called into question.

The organizers said they are putting pressure on these large corporations, like Coca-Cola and Home Depot, to stop funding lawmakers who co-sponsor voter suppression bills.

"There is no Coca-Cola without us," Toni Watkins with the New Georgia Project Action Fund said.

Dozens of protestors were part of a die-in in front of the museum on Monday.

The New Georgia Project Action Fund is among the organizers to claim that Coca-Cola has donated more than $30,000 to politicians co-sponsoring voter suppression bills while proclaiming to be allies to the movement.

"Everybody shouting, 'black lives matter,' all the commercials coming out," one protestor said.

Qri Montague of Black Voters Matter went on to say, "It goes far past voter suppression. It's more so about you speaking up boldly. You want us to share a Coke? How about you share the vote."

There are several bills this group says would greatly impact ballot access for voters.

"Kill SB 241," the crowd chanted.

One bill would eliminate Georgia's popular no-excuse absentee policy.

Another bill would require photo identification with absentee ballot requests.

"If the legislatures don't want to listen to us, we understand that power of our dollar is extremely impactful and we will hit you where it hurts the most in your pockets," Watkins explained.

The Coca-Cola Company sent FOX 5 Atlanta a statement saying:

"Voting is a foundational right in America, and we will continue to work to advance voting rights and access in Georgia and across the country. We support efforts by the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce to help facilitate a balanced approach to the elections bills that have been introduced in the Georgia Legislature this session. The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive."

"They didn't say that they would fight with us," Watkins said. "They did not say that they would stop support voting supressioners."

The company went on to tell us that they "suspended political giving in January, and that pause continues."

The groups out Monday said their demonstration signifies the power that Georgia-based corporations have to stop the anti-voting legislation being pushed by republicans.

Politicians supporting these bills say it contains common-sense measures that are needed to restore the public’s confidence in elections.

