Election reform bills major focus of Georgia Legislature's Crossover Day

Both the Georgia House and Senate have a busy Monday ahead of them as the Crossover Day deadline looms for the state Legislature.

Monday is the day bills must pass either the state House or Senate in order to move forward this year.

The biggest story of the day: voting bills.

Much of the attention in Georgia and in the nation has been on House Bill 531, which passed the lower legislative chamber by a vote of 97-72.

As it stands, the bill would require a photo ID for absentee voting, limit the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot, restrict where ballot drop boxes could be located and when they could be accessed, and limit early voting hours on weekends.

The measure also drastically reins in the number of absentee ballot drop boxes a county can have to one per every 100,000 voters and requires counties to have a security guard monitor them constantly.

Advertisement

Those opposing the bill say these potential changes will confuse voters and exclude minority voters.

"At the end of the day there hasn't been any proof of any fraud and what actually happens is you are disenfranchising black people from voting," says Kareem el-Hosseiny of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Supports say the bill contains common-sense measures that are needed to restore the public’s confidence in elections.

"House Bill 531 is designed to begin to bring back the confidence of our voters back into our election system," said Republican Rep. Barry Fleming, the measure’s chief sponsor in the House.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Other bills that have gotten attention this legislative session include House Bill 94, which would a specific crime of porch piracy. The bill also makes it a felony to steal at least 10 pieces of mail from three different addresses or mailboxes. A conviction for either crime would bring a sentence of one to 5 years in prison.

Supporters say the measures are needed to combat organized theft, especially as more people have become reliant on package deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic, but critics say the proposal is overly harsh.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

But opponents said the measure "overcriminalizes" what could be a low-value crime and cuts against Georgia’s efforts to be less punitive. House Minority Whip William Boddie, an East Point Democrat, warned that a teen could ruin his life over the poor choice to grab one low-value package, and contrasted the law with the current theft statute, which gives a judge discretion to rule that even some expensive thefts should only be misdemeanors.

Another bill, Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142 would authorize sports betting and let lawmakers split the proceeds among three pots — college scholarships for low-income students, expanded high-speed internet access, and rural health care services.

Senators voted 41-10 for the amendment and 34-17 for the bill Friday, sending them to the House for more debate.

Legislators expect to continue debating bills well into the night until the deadline.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.