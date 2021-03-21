GBI: Suspect shot while holding 2-year-old child hostage in Houston County home

Authorities said a suspect died after threatening to burn down his home with his 2-year-old child inside during a standoff with Houston County law enforcement.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, which ended when law enforcement from the Houston County Sheriff Office tangled with suspect Shawn Michael Evanuk, who was allegedly holding his 2-year-old child at knifepoint. A gunshot struck Evanuk, who died at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities said he Evanuk was out on bond for simple battery family violence. Officials said the standoff began when the 48-year-old Centerville man violated a bond agreement that required to stay away from his residence, where children ages 4, 2 and 1-year-old reside.

Evanuk was visbily upset, investigators said, a barracaded himself inside the home with the three children.

Police said the Houston County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team arrived on scene to negotiate with Evanuk, who released his 4-year-old and 1-year-old children. Authorities said Evanuk held the 2-year-old child hostage and treatened to burn down his home with them inside.

The special response team allegedly commanded Evanuk to put down his knife several times. A confrontation took place and Evanuk was shot one time by an SRT member.

A medical examiner is conducting an autopsy while the GBI will conduct an independent investigation. The completed investigation will go to the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

