GBI: Georgia deputy body-slammed handcuffed woman

A Georgia deputy is in custody after being accused of severely injuring a woman while she was in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged 48-year-old McIntosh County Deputy Mark Gibson with aggravated battery and violation of his oath of office on Friday.

According to officials, the investigation began on Feb. 23 after the sheriff's office learned of allegations that Gibson body-slammed a handcuffed woman who was in custody.

The attack caused the woman "serious injury," the GBI said.

Gibson turned himself in to the McIntosh County Jail after the charges were made.

The deputy's employment status with the sheriff's office is currently not known.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the incident and will turn it over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once it is done.

