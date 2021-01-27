GBI: Former Georgia major accused of stealing from evidence room

article

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a former Georgia law enforcement officer accused of stealing more than $1,500 from an evidence room.

The GBI says that officer arrested 51-year-old William "Chip" Samuel Stokes of Laurens County on Tuesday. Stokes had been a major with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, but he had been fired the day before his arrest.

According to officials, the GBI began an investigation into Twiggs on Friday, Jan. 15 over an incident that happened a few days before.

On Dec. 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop in which they recovered over $1,500, which was then counted and secured in the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office evidence room.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Nearly a month later, deputies discovered the money had disappeared and, after several audits and searches, still could not locate the cash.

A GBI investigation led officers to discover Stokes had taken the money for unknown reasons.

The former major is now charged with theft by taking and violation of his oath of office.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.