Gangster Disciples key figures get severe sentences for violent conspiracy

Two key figures associated with the notorious Gangster Disciples were handed down prison sentences on Wednesday for their involvement in a deadly conspiracy which led to the tragic deaths of three men in Athens.

Philmon Deshawn Chambers, 35, of Atlanta, known within gang circles as "Dolla Phil" received two consecutive life sentences plus an additional 120 months, followed by five years of supervised release. Chambers, a high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples, was convicted on multiple charges, including RICO Conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering - murder, and the use of a firearm resulting in death.

Andrea Paige Browner, 29, of Athens, known as "Drea" and a leader of the Sisters of the Struggle, the female counterpart to the Gangster Disciples, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, to be served concurrently, followed by five years of supervised release. Browner's conviction on similar charges highlighted the critical role she played in the gang's violent activities.

The federal jury's decision on August 17, 2023, followed a detailed examination of the events leading to the December 2018 murders.

"Philmon Chambers and his co-conspirators’ murderous crimes caused intense pain and suffering for three Georgia families whose loved ones were taken from them in a heinous manner," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "While no court can restore the lives that were lost, we hope these sentences provide some measure of justice and underscore our office’s commitment – working alongside our law enforcement partners – to combatting violent crime."

"While these sentences won’t ease the pain felt by the victim’s families and friends, this does send a message of hope to our community that we will fight for the rights of those targeted by violent street gangs," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Dismantling violent criminal organizations is a priority for the FBI, and a goal we share with our law enforcement and prosecution partners across the country."

"While these sentences will never undo the loss of the affected families, it sends a message that justice will prevail," said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. "We are grateful to our officers for their continued support of this case and those involved in the prosecution. Our community is safer because of your efforts."

Fate for 2 Gangster Disciples to be determined next week

The case, prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, brought to light the extensive criminal activities of the Gangster Disciples, including the calculated murder of Walter Brown and the subsequent killings of two individuals mistakenly believed to be informants. These actions were part of a broader pattern of violence and intimidation employed by the gang to maintain its power and influence.

Two co-defendants are still awaiting sentencing after taking plea deals. Robert Maurice Carlisle, 37, of Lithonia, and Shabazz Larry Guidry, 29, of Decatur, both of whom have entered guilty pleas to RICO charges, will be sentenced on March 27.

Previous Gangster Disciples sentencings

This follows the recent sentencing of Lesley Chappell Green, 35, of Stone Mountain, to life in prison on February 20, after his conviction on similar charges. Green, known within the gang as "Grip," played a significant role in the gang's enforcement team, a group tasked with disciplining members through violent means.

The case centers around the murder of Walter Brown, a Gangster Disciples member, in Athens, Georgia, on December 10, 2018. Following Brown's death, Philmon Deshawn Chambers and Andrea Paige Browner sought retribution against those they believed responsible, leading to a series of events that culminated in additional murders and a widespread law enforcement investigation.

Evidence presented at trial showed the elaborate conspiracy and the gang's attempts to cover up their crimes, including the murder of Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, who were lured under false pretenses and killed. The bodies were concealed until discovered by police with the assistance of cadaver dogs in March 2019.