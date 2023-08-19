Members of Gangster Disciples, Sisters of the Struggle convicted of murdering Athens man

A federal jury recently convicted three members of the Gangster Disciples and Sisters of the Struggle for their roles in the murder of an Athens resident. The verdict was reached as retribution for the killing of another gang member and the murders of two other Athens men who were falsely suspected of cooperating with law enforcement.

Philmon Deshawn Chambers, also known as "Dolla Phil," age 34, from Atlanta, was found guilty of Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy, Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering - Murder (VICAR-Murder), Carry and Use of a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence, and Causing the Death of a Person Using a Firearm. Chambers faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison for the VICAR-Murder offense and a maximum of life in prison for the other offenses.

Co-defendant Andrea Paige Browner, aka "Drea," 28, of Athens, was convicted of Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy, Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering - Murder (VICAR-Murder), and Causing the Death of a Person Using a Firearm. Browner faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison for the VICAR-Murder offense and a maximum of life in prison for the other charges.

Lesley Chappell Green, aka "Grip," age 35, of Stone Mountain, was convicted of Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The trial, which began on July 31, concluded on Aug. 17 before Chief U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell. The sentencing dates for Chambers, Browner, and Green are yet to be scheduled.

Two co-defendants previously entered guilty pleas:

Robert Maurice Carlisle, aka "Different," age 36, of Lithonia, pleaded guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy on June 8. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Shabazz Larry Guidry, aka "Lil Larry," age 28, of Decatur, also pleaded guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy on June 8. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Sentencing for these defendants is pending.

According to court documents, Chambers held a "Position of Authority" within the national Gangster Disciples criminal organization, overseeing the "Enforcement Team" responsible for disciplining gang members through physical assault or murder. Green was a member of the Enforcement Team, while Browner held a leadership position in the gang's "Sisters of the Struggle" (SOS), a female component of the Gangster Disciples.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that on Dec. 10, 2018, Gangster Disciples member Walter Brown was murdered in Athens. Chambers and Browner sought retaliation for Brown's death and believed that three unnamed Athens residents were responsible. Browner discovered that Rodriquez Apollo Rucker, of Athens, was related to one of the individuals she believed was involved. Browner alerted Chambers, who followed Rucker and fatally shot him. Browner and Chambers then fled town due to police scrutiny.

While Browner was apprehended in Mt. Enterprise, Texas, Chambers evaded arrest. Suspecting cooperation with law enforcement, Chambers focused on Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, whom he believed were informants. He directed Green, a member of the Enforcement Team, to murder Ruff and Jackson.

Intercepted communications between Chambers, Green, Carlisle, and Guidry revealed that Ruff and Jackson were lured by Green to break into storage sheds and send stolen items to Chambers in Killeen, Texas. The victims were murdered on Dec. 19, 2018, and their bodies were hidden until being discovered on March 17, 2019. Chambers, Green, Carlisle, and Guidry conspired to dispose of the bodies, but law enforcement intervened before their plans were executed.

The case is part of the joint federal-state Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, focusing on reducing violent crime through collaboration and comprehensive solutions.

The investigation involves the FBI Athens Resident Agency Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison of the Middle District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Ken Kaplan of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section are prosecuting the case for the Government.



