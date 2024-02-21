Gangster Disciples enforcer sentenced to life for 'monstrous' murders of Athens men

article

A high-ranking member of the Georgia branch of a reported national criminal organization will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for his role in the murder of three Athens residents.

Lesley Chappell Green, aka "Grip," of Stone Mountain was convicted by a federal jury of violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) Act in August 2023 along with two co-defendants - Philmon Deshawn Chambers, aka "Dolla Phil," and Andrea Paige Browner, aka "Drea."

Officials say that Green was the "Assistant Chief Enforcer" of the Gangster Disciples' "Enforcement Team," whose role in the organization was to discipline other members through violence and murder.

According to court documents, the three murders were done in retaliation for the death of Gangster Disciples member Walter Brown on Dec. 10, 2018, in Athens.

Investigators say four days after Brown's death, Chambers shot and killed Rodriquez Apollo Rucker near Rucker's home after Browner connected the victim with a family member she believed was responsible for Brown's killing. Following Rucker's murder, Browner and Chambers left the area, telling an associate of the group that the police would be looking for them.

While Browner was apprehended in Mt. Enterprise, Texas, Chambers evaded arrest. Suspecting cooperation with law enforcement, Chambers focused on Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, whom he incorrectly believed were informants. He directed Green to murder the two men.

Intercepted communications between Chambers, Green, Carlisle, and Guidry revealed that Ruff and Jackson were lured by Green to break into storage sheds and send stolen items to Chambers in Killeen, Texas. The victims were murdered on Dec. 19, 2018, and their bodies were hidden in the storage locker until they were discovered by police and cadaver-sniffing dogs on March 17, 2019. Chambers, Green, Carlisle, and Guidry conspired to dispose of the bodies, but law enforcement intervened before their plans were executed.

"No sentence could ever ease the pain that Lesley Green inflicted on the families of the murder victims in this tragic case," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "The Gangster Disciples are a strategically violent organization whose members willingly committed these monstrous crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia will join with our law enforcement partners to prosecute such crimes to the fullest extent of the law."

On Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Green to life in prison without the chance of parole. Chambers and Browner will be sentenced on March 20 in Macon.

Two other co-defendants previously entered guilty pleas in June 2023 and will be sentenced on March 22: