Ga. Supreme Court rules Hoschton recall can move forward
HOSCHTON, Ga. - A victory for residents of Hoschton who have tried for months to force their mayor and a city councilman from office.
Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court denied Mayor Theresa Kenerly's appeal to stop the recall process from moving forward.
RELATED: Hoschton recall election efforts heads to Georgia Supreme Court
Kenerly and Councilman Jim Cleveland came under fire earlier this year for comments many consider to be racist.
In October, a Jackson County judge ruled that the two failed to fulfill their duty to establish an ethics board, among other things.
RELATED: Hoschton divided over reported racist remarks
Monday's high court decision allows the recall election to move forward.
Advertisement
The Jackson County Board of Elections now has to choose a date for the vote.
RELATED: Citizens demand immediate action over Hoschton controversy