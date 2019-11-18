Ga. Supreme Court rules Hoschton recall can move forward

A victory for residents of Hoschton who have tried for months to force their mayor and a city councilman from office.

Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court denied Mayor Theresa Kenerly's appeal to stop the recall process from moving forward.

Kenerly and Councilman Jim Cleveland came under fire earlier this year for comments many consider to be racist.

In October, a Jackson County judge ruled that the two failed to fulfill their duty to establish an ethics board, among other things.

Monday's high court decision allows the recall election to move forward.

The Jackson County Board of Elections now has to choose a date for the vote.

