Funeral services held for Atlanta rapper Trouble

Funeral services were held for Atlanta rapper Trouble who died a little more than a week ago.

Friends and family gathered inside the House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur to said their final farewell.

Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed on June 5 at a Rockdale County apartment. Deputies said the suspect, who is now in custody, was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lived in the apartment.

The service was streamed online.

His funeral concludes a week of memorials, rememberences, and vigils for the artist.

A look at rapper Trouble’s career

The rapper broke through with the song "Bussin'" and his debut mixtape titled, "December 17th". "Bussin'" accumulated about 2.85 million views on YouTube since its release in 2011. The mixtape was renown by critics as one of the best mixtapes of 2011.

In 2018, Trouble released his first studio album, titled after the Atlanta neighborhood, "Edgewood." A collaboration with Drake and Mike WiLL Made-It, who produced the record, on the song "Bring It Back" moved the artist into the mainstream. The official video has 18.5 million views on YouTube.

Trouble featured the Atlanta rapper's idol, Booise Badazz, on a 2020 track, "Ain't My Fault." The song was a bright spot on his final studio album titled "Thug Luv." The official video is one of Trouble's most-viewed on YouTube with more than 20 million views.

Trouble attended the premiere of Boosie's film, "My Struggle," in 2021.

The death of rapper Trouble

Deputies said the deadly shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on June 5 inside Lake St. James Apartment complex.

The 34-year-old artist was shot once in the chest according to investigators.

Officials said Orr was visiting a woman when a man forced his way into the apartment and opened fire.

Arrest made in death of rapper Trouble

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Jamichael Jones surrendered to Rockdale County deputies and is now in custody.

Jamichael Jones (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators apparently went to locations where they believe Jones may have connections in hopes to find out more information. Deputies went to the home of the suspect's mother.

Jones allegedly called her while deputies were there and an investigator convinced Jones to turn himself in.

Deputies said Jones knew the woman who lived at the apartment and said the death was sparked over a domestic dispute.

He was being held without bond in the Rockdale County Jail as of Monday.

His next scheduled hearing is on Wednesday.