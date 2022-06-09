Atlanta rapper Trouble: Hundreds attend balloon release block party

A celebration of life for Atlanta rapper Trouble brought out hundreds of people. They were seeking to pay their respects to the rapper who died earlier this week. The 34-year-old, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed in a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.

"We’re here to celebrate trouble…the whole Atlanta is coming out because he was the realest most genuine…if you ever felt Scoob’s love then you’ll understand why everybody is here," his close friend Queen said of the rapper.

Rapper Trouble (Friend photo)

Red balloons filled the air inside Edgewood’s Coan Park as friends and family members hosted a block party to celebrate his life and legacy.

"I just wanted to be here to support a young man who actually supported our community," South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau said.

Scottie Smart, a close friend of Trouble, told FOX 5 it was an opportunity for fans in the city to hear his voice, his music, and remember his message.

"Trouble’s message was to be genuine in who you are. You don’t have to be a drug dealer. You don’t have to be a rapper or an entertainer or an athlete. You can work a 9 to 5. He was encouraging young Black men to be a better version of themselves so that’s smart trouble," he said.

Hundreds gathered at Coan Park in Edgewood to remember Atlanta rapper Trouble on June 9, 2022. (FOX 5)

Smart said the large turnout for the event was just evidence of how big his presence was in the community. A few people known in the entertainment industry attended including Rapper Lil Boosie and Instagram comedian Desi Banks.

While his suspected killer is now in custody, friends of the rapper told FOX 5 it hasn’t made their loss any easier.

"He’s not here and he should be here…It still feels like I’m in a dream," Queen said.

Despite his passing, friends of Trouble said they plan to keep his legacy alive by continuing community events he had a hand in like Guns Down, Water Guns Up. Tributes and posts about Trouble’s passing have continued to pour in online.