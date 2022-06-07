Atlanta rapper Trouble: Looking back at murdered artist's music career

article

Fans of Atlanta rapper Trouble, killed in a shooting over the weekend, were devastated to discover the 34-year-old artist's death.

Law enforcement said a domestic dispute in Rockdale County turned into a shooting, killing the rapper whose legal name is Mariel Orr.

Here's a look at the decade-or-so-long career of Trouble, leading up to his sudden death:

What is rapper Trouble known for?

The rapper broke through with the song "Bussin'" and his debut mixtape titled, "December 17th". "Bussin'" accumulated about 2.85 million views on YouTube since its release in 2011. The mixtape was renown by critics as one of the best mixtapes of 2011.

In 2018, Trouble released his first studio album, titled after the Atlanta neighborhood, "Edgewood." A collaboration with Drake and Mike WiLL Made-It, who produced the record, on the song "Bring It Back" moved the artist into the mainstream. The official video has 18.5 million views on YouTube.

Trouble featured the Atlanta rapper's idol, Booise Badazz, on a 2020 track, "Ain't My Fault." The song was a bright spot on his final studio album titled "Thug Luv." The official video is one of Trouble's most-viewed on YouTube with more than 20 million views.

Trouble attended the premiere of Boosie's film, "My Struggle," in 2021.

Who is charged with killing Atlanta rapper Trouble?

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jamichael Jones surrendered to Rockdale County deputies and is now in custody.

Investigators apparently went to locations where they believe Jones may have connections in hopes to find out more information. Deputies went to the home of the suspect's mother.

Jones allegedly called her while deputies were there and an investigator convinced Jones to turn himself in.

On Tuesday, a Rockdale County Magistrate Court judge denied Jones bond. His next hearing is scheduled for June 15.

How did Trouble die?

Law enforcement said the deadly shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside Lake St. James Apartment complex.

"Upon deputies' arrival they observed a Black male lying on the floor with a gunshot wound," Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty said in a news conference Sunday.

The 34-year-old artist was shot once in the chest according to investigators.

Rapper Trouble attends "My Struggle" Atlanta movie premiere at Riverside EpiCenter on September 22, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"We know that there are a lot of people who are really upset right now and brokenhearted about the situation," Canty said.

Officials said Orr was visiting a woman when Jones forced his way into the apartment and opened fire.

"Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute … the suspect and the victim did not know each other," Canty said.

Jamichael Jones (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Resident Loki Blanchett told FOX 5 Atlanta he heard it all happen as he was coming home to his apartment right across the hall.

"They was saying, you know, they were trying to revive somebody," he recalled.

He said he was in shock watching the scene unfold in what he described as a normally quiet neighborhood.

"To be honest with you, we don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood, so to find out that you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area and this is what happens … it was like very, very traumatizing," he explained.

If you have any information that can help the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, you’re asked to call 770-278-8188.