Manhunt underway for man suspected of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble

Authorities in Rockdale County are searching for the suspected killer of Atlanta rapper Trouble. They have identified the suspect as 33 year-old Jamichael Jones.

The deadly shooting Sunday morning happened just before 3:30 inside Lake St. James Apartment complex.

"Upon deputies arrival they observed a Black male lying on the floor with a gunshot wound," Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty said in a news conference Sunday.

The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot once in the chest according to investigators.

Rapper Trouble attends "My Struggle" Atlanta movie premiere at Riverside EpiCenter on September 22, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"We know that there are a lot of people who are really upset right now and brokenhearted about the situation," Canty said.

Officials said Orr was visiting a female friend when Jones forced his way into the apartment and fired that fatal shot.

"Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute … the suspect and the victim did not know each other," Canty said.

Jamichael Jones (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Resident Loki Blanchett told FOX 5 he heard it all happen as he was coming home to his apartment right across the hall.

"They was saying, you know, they were trying to revive somebody," he recalled.

He said he was in shock watching the scene unfold in what he described as a normally quiet neighborhood.

"To be honest with you, we don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood, so to find out that you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area and this is what happens … it was like very, very traumatizing," he explained.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office does not have any leads on Jones’s whereabouts at this time.

"We did search the known locations that we thought he may be at, but we didn’t have any luck finding him," Canty told reporters.

Jones is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

If you have any information that can help the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, you’re asked to call 770-278-8188