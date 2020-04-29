Funeral for Smyrna police officer killed in crash

article

Loved ones are gathering Friday to remember and honor a Smyrna police officer killed in a suspected DUI crash last month.

Officer Christopher Eric Ewing, who was an Air Force veteran and reservist, was killed while on duty the night of April 20. Officials said his patrol car was involved in a crash at the BP gas station near Interstate 285 and South Cobb Drive interchange. A man was arrested and charged with being under the influence following the crash.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the viewing and funeral will not be open to the public, but police said there is an opportunity for the community to pay their respects.

The Atlanta Braves will be hosting the funeral at Truist Park to help with social distancing, but plans to stream the service online. Only family, first responders, and members of the military will be allowed to attend by invitation. They also ask anyone who can line the route between Carmichael Funeral home and Truist Park to pay their respects while practicing social distancing to do so. A procession is taking place prior to the funeral that is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday.

Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett said that Ewing was recently given a lifesaving award and had applied to be part of the department's DUI task force. Ewing had been with the department for two years.

He is survived by his wife and three children.