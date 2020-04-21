Smyrna police officer dies after crash, driver charged with DUI

The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer killed after an accident in Cobb County.

The car wreck happened late Monday night on South Cobb Drive, near the Interstate 285 interchange.

Smyrna police said after 11 p.m one of the department's squad cars collided with a Chevy Tahoe right in front of a BP gas station. The entire top of the patrol vehicle appears to have caved in and the SUV suffered major front end damage.

Investigators arrested the driver of the SUV, identified as Duluth resident Robert Lorenzo Cox, and charged him with felony homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and other charges.

Robert Lorenzo Cox (Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department say they have identified the victim as Officer Christopher Eric Ewing.

Ewing had been with the department for two years, serving on nights in the Uniform Patrol Deivision. The officer was a veteran of the United States Air Force and currently served in the reserves.

Officer Christoper Eric Ewing (Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett says that Ewing has recently been awarded a lifesaving award and had applied to be part of the department's DUI task force.

The officer is survived by his wife and three children.

April 21, 2020 - Smyrna police officer involved in bad wreck (FOX 5)

Smyrna police are asking that you keep Officer Ewing's family and his department in your thoughts and prayers at this time.