Fulton County Jail undergoes deep clean to kill COVID-19 virus

The scene at the Fulton County jail on Tuesday looked like ground zero at a nuclear waste site. But, it's only a deep clean effort to rid the jail of the COVID-19 virus.

"We don't want to see anyone get sick, we don't want to see anyone suffer," said Colonel Mark Adger.

We talked to Colonel Mark Adger back in early March when Fulton County jail had its first COVID-19 case. Within days, 13 inmates were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Adger said since then, some fully recovered, and others got sick. But he never had more than 13 to 14 inmates sick at one time.

So, this week the jail turned to CRM, an emergency cleaning company that took high tech electrostatic sprayers dousing high traffic areas with EPA approved disinfectant.

"Just keeping a safe and healthy environment for everyone to live in, said Adger.

Inmates were kept outside in the yard while CRM crews cleaned half of the jail. Colonel Adger said his staff will handle the rest. An expensive lesson learned in the war on.

"It caught a lot of us off guard and we can't afford to be caught off guard," said Adger.

The deep clean cost Fulton County taxpayers $234,000. But Sheriff Ted Jackson plans to request federal funds to help cover the cost.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

