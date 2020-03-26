4 Fulton County jail inmates test positive for the coronavirus

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said four inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. A fifth inmate is awaiting test results.

The patients range in age from 33 to 65 and were inmate workers who were performing various duties within the Rice Street facility, including sanitation. All four are being treated at the jail and in quarantine together.

The fifth potential case is a 50-year-old woman who was booked into jail on Wednesday and informed staff was advised to self-quarantine.

Four other inmates have been tested, but those results turned up negative for the COVID-19 virus.

“The Sheriff’s Office notified the health department per protocols. The jail’s medical services vendor, NaphCare is fully engaged and providing treatment,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release to FOX 5 News. “NaphCare medical professionals are closely watching high-risk inmates (those with pre-existing conditions and the older population) to prevent them from contracting COVID-19.”

The jail has been sanitizing and cleaning high-traffic areas in the jail since the outbreak.

In addition, jail officials said they will be denying entry for those who have a 100.4 temperature or higher to all areas secured by county deputies.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

