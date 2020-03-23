Fulton County inmate tests positive for coronavirus

An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate, a man in his 30s, has been undergoing treatment for a chronic illness, which may have made him more susceptible to the virus.

Officials said the inmate has been hospitalized.

"Jail staff are retracing his movements to find persons who came in contact with the patient prior to the diagnosis to include his roommate who is in isolation," the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday morning. "The floor where the ill inmate was housed has been sanitized."

According to the sheriff's office, no other Fulton County inmates have shown signs of the virus, but are on lockdown for their safety.

Since Friday, officials said 30 inmates were released from the Fulton County Jail early to "mitigate jail overcrowding during the pandemic."