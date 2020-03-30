13 Fulton County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Thirteen inmates at the Fulton County Jail have now tested positive for coronavirus, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, Fulton County Jail officials announced three inmates tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19, joining four other inmates who had previously been confirmed to have the virus. Shortly afterward, officials say test results came back positive for six other inmates.

All 13 male inmates are now in isolation with each other with around-the-clock care.

The first inmate at the jail who tested positive for the virus was hospitalized and has since been released from jail.

An former inmate who was the first with a confirmed case of the virus was hospitalized and released from jail last week.

The jail has been sanitizing and cleaning high-traffic areas in the jail since the outbreak. Deputies are using a touch free thermometer to check the temperatures of staff members and visitors.

Officials have limited visitation of the inmates to videos online and meetings with their attorneys, clergy, judges, and investigators.

As of Monday at noon, 463 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Fulton County.

