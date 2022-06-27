Fulton County Jail inmate extortion scheme 'will not be able to continue,' sheriff says

Sheriff Patrik Labat makes his first comments about violence inside the Fulton County Jail.

Families of inmates say they're loved ones are being intimidated to provide cash to violent detainees or face assault.

FULTON COUNTY JAIL INMATE DESCRIBES BRUTAL ATTACK TIED TO EXTORTION SCHEME

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

As many as eight inmates -- thought to be gang members -- are entering cells and with homemade knives, colloquially known as shanks, are committing assaults.

There is what amounts to a jail bank in which families can add funds to a specific inmate’s account. Several moms have told FOX 5 they are putting money "on the books" for detainees other than their sons.

MORE FAMILIES OF INMATES SAY LOVED ONES TARGETED BY ‘PAY FOR PROTECT’ SCHEME INSIDE FULTON COUNTY JAIL

Sheriff Labat promises he will stop the activity. In a statement, he writes:

"There is a thorough investigation currently in progress to gather the facts surrounding these allegations, and we are taking additional steps to protect all in our care.

"We are confident that the perpetrators of these crimes will not be able to continue this practice and will face the consequences.

"Additionally, we want to assure the families that we are actively pursuing ways to alleviate overcrowding".