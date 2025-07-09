Operation Southern Slow Down targeting speeders in Georgia

article

State and local law enforcement agencies are warning Georgians to slow down during next week's multi-state speed enforcement operation.

Operation Southern Slow Down will kick off on Monday and will run until July 20 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.



During the operation, officials say law enforcement officers will be targeting speeding and aggressive driving on the states' major highways and interstates.

What we know:

The operation is in its ninth year and will involve more law enforcement on the road.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 349 people died in crashes involving at least one speeding driver in Georgia in 2023 - an increase of almost 35% over the last five years.

Officials say speeding was a factor in one out of five traffic deaths in the Peach state from 2019 to 2023.

What they're saying:

"Speeding threatens the lives of everyone on the road and that is why Georgia and our neighbors are sending the message that illegal and dangerous driving behaviors will not be tolerated," said Allen Poole, the director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. "The goal of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is to not write tickets but for motorists to put safety first by choosing to drive at slower and safer speeds."



"We all want to arrive at our destinations safely during this busy summer travel season, and this joint effort will serve as a strong reminder to obey traffic safety laws," said Kenneth Boswell, the director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. "We support our law enforcement officers in Alabama and the Southeast as they work hard to prevent injuries and deaths from automobile crashes."



"You’re almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious-injury crash when you’re speeding," said Buddy Lewis, the director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety. "Speeding lowers your reaction time, increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of occupant protection equipment. Let’s work together to protect our roadways this summer. All we ask is for voluntary compliance."

By the numbers:

During last year's operation, Georgia state troopers, deputies and police officers issued 12,544 citations and warnings.

State and local law enforcement also arrested 446 people for driving under the influence and issued more than 1,200 citations and warnings for distracted driving during the week-long campaign.

In total, state and local officers issued 62,258 citations and warnings during the 2024 Operation Southern Slow Down, including 49,558 citations and warnings for speeding.