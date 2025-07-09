Man accused of knocking man out with freezer on Lake Lanier boat slip

article

A Buford man is facing charges after deputies say he stripped naked and knocked another man out using a freezer during a confrontation at Lake Lanier.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Logan Nicholas Young at his houseboat on July 3.

What we know:

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened at a boat slip on the 6900 block of Lanier Islands Parkway on the evening of July 2.

That night, investigators say Young, the 59-year-old victim, and two women were on the victim's boat.

At some point, Young reportedly took off all his clothes in front of the other three people, leading to an argument in which officials say he punched the man in the chest and left the vessel.

The victim and the two women thought that Young had gone on his own boat, authorities say, so they tried to leave the dock. It was then that Young allegedly threw a deep freezer at the man, hitting him in the head and knocking him unconscious and into the lake.

The man was able to back to shore. Officials say he had a large laceration on his head but refused treatment.

Dig deeper:

When deputies went to Young's houseboat to speak with him, they say he silenced his phone and turned off his boat lights. Hours later, the deputies obtained an arrest warrant and found Young hiding under a bed in the boat.

Young was booked into the Hall County Jail and was released on Sunday afternoon after posting a bond of more than $13,000.

He's facing charges of simple battery, public indecency, and three counts of obstruction of an officer - all misdemeanors.