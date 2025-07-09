GBI warning sex offenders of scammers impersonating officers

article

The Brief The GBI warns of a scam targeting registered sex offenders, with callers posing as law enforcement. Victims are told to buy a money order at Walmart and give the number over the phone. Officials stress that real law enforcement will never demand money by phone and urge victims to report suspicious calls.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about an active scam that is specifically targeting individuals listed on the state's sex offender registry.

What we know:

According to the GBI, scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and calling registered offenders with alarming instructions. Victims are told to go to Walmart and purchase a money order. Once the money order is secured, the scammer asks for the number on it and instructs the victim to bring the receipt to their local sheriff’s office.

By the time the target realizes it’s a scam, the funds are already gone.

The GBI emphasized that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never demand money over the phone under any circumstances.

What you can do:

Anyone who receives such a call is urged to hang up immediately and contact their local police or sheriff’s office to verify the claim.