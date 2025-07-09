CeeLo Green named headliner at 2025 AIDS Walk & Music Festival

article

The Brief CeeLo Green will headline the 2025 AIDS Walk & Music Festival on Sept. 27 at Piedmont Park. Trombone Shorty, known for performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, will also perform. The event includes a 5K walk and raises funds for HIV/AIDS care and awareness in the Atlanta community.



Grammy Award-winning artist and Atlanta native CeeLo Green will headline this year’s AIDS Walk & Music Festival, one of the city’s largest fundraising events dedicated to fighting HIV and AIDS.

What we know:

The acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer first rose to fame as a founding member of the Southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob. Since then, he has become a global music icon, known for his genre-blending sound and hits like "Forget You" and "Crazy" with Gnarls Barkley.

Joining CeeLo on the festival stage will be New Orleans-based entertainer Trombone Shorty, a high-energy performer who has headlined major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

The annual event will take place on Sept. 27 at Piedmont Park, starting with a 5K walk to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS services. The walk will be followed by live musical performances and community celebrations.

What you can do:

Registration for the AIDS Walk & Music Festival is now open. Organizers say proceeds will benefit local organizations providing critical care and support for people living with HIV/AIDS.