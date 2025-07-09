Expand / Collapse search

CeeLo Green named headliner at 2025 AIDS Walk & Music Festival

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 9, 2025 8:26am EDT
CeeLo Green and T-Mo of Goodie Mob perform onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

The Brief

    • CeeLo Green will headline the 2025 AIDS Walk & Music Festival on Sept. 27 at Piedmont Park.
    • Trombone Shorty, known for performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, will also perform.
    • The event includes a 5K walk and raises funds for HIV/AIDS care and awareness in the Atlanta community.

ATLANTA - Grammy Award-winning artist and Atlanta native CeeLo Green will headline this year’s AIDS Walk & Music Festival, one of the city’s largest fundraising events dedicated to fighting HIV and AIDS.

What we know:

The acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer first rose to fame as a founding member of the Southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob. Since then, he has become a global music icon, known for his genre-blending sound and hits like "Forget You" and "Crazy" with Gnarls Barkley.

Joining CeeLo on the festival stage will be New Orleans-based entertainer Trombone Shorty, a high-energy performer who has headlined major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

The annual event will take place on Sept. 27 at Piedmont Park, starting with a 5K walk to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS services. The walk will be followed by live musical performances and community celebrations.

What you can do:

Registration for the AIDS Walk & Music Festival is now open. Organizers say proceeds will benefit local organizations providing critical care and support for people living with HIV/AIDS.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided in press release. 

