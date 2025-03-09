Fulton County Jail detention officer assaulted Saturday

article

A Fulton County Jail detention officer was hospitalized Saturday after being assaulted, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released details about the officer’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The backstory:

The jail has been under scrutiny for years due to persistent issues with violence and poor conditions.

In November, the U.S. Department of Justice accused the facility of violating inmates' rights following a months-long investigation. The DOJ cited high risks of violence and sexual assault, inhumane housing conditions, and the excessive use of force by officers.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office agreed to enter a consent order with the DOJ, which legally binds the facility to an improvement plan set by government officials.

What we don't know:

No further information has been provided about the assault, and the sheriff’s office has not said whether any arrests have been made.