Inmate convicted for stabbing deputy multiple times at Fulton County Jail

The Brief A man who stabbed a Fulton County deputy multiple times while being processed into the county jail will spend decades behind bars. Richard Parham attacked the deputy hours after he was brought to the jail on terroristic threat charges. The deputy was able to recover from his injuries. Officials say the recent verdict sent "a clear message that violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated."



An inmate at the Fulton County Jail will spend additional decades behind bars after he was found guilty of attacking a deputy while in custody.

The attack happened on the morning of Sept. 5, 2022, at the facility on Rice Street, officials say.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat told FOX 5 at the time that Richard Parham had been brought to the jail the night before after he was Atlanta police arrested him for allegedly making "terroristic threats."

On Monday, when Deputy Clarence Houston was trying to process Parham into the jail, the man attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times.

Authorities have not said how Parham was able to keep the weapon on him while in custody.

Houston survived his injuries and remains on duty with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, a judge sentenced Parham to 40 years to serve.

"This verdict sends a clear message that violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. I want to personally acknowledge the bravery and resilience of Deputy Clarence Houston, who has demonstrated tremendous strength throughout his recovery and continues to serve the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with dedication," Labat said in a statement. "We are grateful for his service and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting him and all members of our team. The safety and security of our team and those in our custody remain our highest priority. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of those who serve and protect our community every day."

The Fulton County Jail has a long history of violence, with hundreds of incidents reported annually. A Department of Justice (DOJ) report revealed that in 2023 alone, there were 313 stabbings inside the jail and more than 1,000 assaults recorded.

After launching an investigation in 2022, the DOJ ultimately determined that inmates' constitutional rights were being violated, citing the jail’s inability to keep people safe and the inhumane conditions inside the facility.

Earlier this year, Fulton County and federal officials agreed to a range of reforms at the county jail. An independent monitor has been tasked to ensure that court-ordered reforms have been made, including improved supervision and staffing, improved mental-health care, and other required changes.