Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed multiple times by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail Monday morning.

Officials say the attack happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Jail on the 900 block of Rice Street.

According to the Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat, the detainee had been brought to the jail by Atlanta police late Sunday night for an incident in which the person had been charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats.

Monday morning, when the deputy went to complete processing the detainee, officials say he was attacked and stabbed a number of times.

Investigators are looking into how the detainee had a weapon when he arrived at the jail.

Officials say the deputy is in stable condition and in good spirits. At last report, Labat believes that the law enforcement agent will not need surgery.

Investigators have not released the identity of the deputy or detainee involved in the incident.

Labat is asking the public to keep the deputy in their prayers so that he can have a speedy recovery.