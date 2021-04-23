Fulton County DA seeking records from former president

The FOX 5 I-Team has learned the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is seeking records in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Senior FOX 5 I-Team reporter Dale Russell has obtained a copy of an open records request filed by the district attorney's office with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

The DA is seeking all audio recordings and other communications between the secretary of state's office and former president Donald Trump.

SEE ALSO: Fulton County DA opens criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump

SEE ALSO: Fulton County DA talks to the FOX 5 I-Team about Trump grand jury investigation

Advertisement

In January the then-president called the secretary of state and urged him to find enough votes to make Mr. Trump the winner in Georgia.

The DA is also seeking recordings and communications between the secretary of State and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

SEE ALSO: Fulton County DA closer to seeking grand jury subpoenas in Trump election investigation

Earlier this year, Fulton County DA Fani Willis indicated her office would investigate whether Mr. Trump and Graham were involved in possible election fraud crimes.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.