Fulton County DA opens criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump

In a January 6th phone call, then President Donald Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him enough votes to win the state.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump told the Georgia Secretary of State.

Based on a complaint from George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf, Raffesnperger opened an investigation into the attempt by the then-president to sway the election his way.

Raffesnperger planned to turn over the results to Attorney General Chris Carr and the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Now, the FOX 5 I-Team has obtained these letters written by Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis telling Georgia's top elected leaders she has already opened an election investigation and she wants them to preserve all potential evidence relating to the 2020 election.

The letters were sent to Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger. Each letter is identical, and spells out an investigation of a shopping list of possible crimes from "potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud" to "conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration."

The letters don't mention the ex-president by name, but we are told Willis is looking into Donald Trump's phone calls to Georgia officials following his defeat.

I asked former DeKalb County Prosecutor J. Tom Morgan if this was unusual.

"I've never heard of it Dale," said Morgan.

Former local District Attorney and current law professor J. Tom Morgan was stunned to hear the news of the investigation. He says prosecutor Fani Willis is clearly interested in preserving any evidence for a future grand jury investigation.

To date, we have reported that after his defeat at the polls Trump called a Georgia Secretary of State's office investigator and then later the Secretary of State himself - looking for ways to overturn the vote.

Dale: (What's the most surprising thing in your mind to all this?)

Morgan: Is that the phone call was ever made. Not one, but two phone calls were made - trying to get Georgia election officials to overturn a valid returned election.

