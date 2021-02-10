Fulton County prosecutor opens criminal investigation into Trump phone call

article

A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter sent Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into "attempts to influence" the outcome of last year’s general election.

Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a phone call last month, Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state, repeatedly arguing that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state."

SEE MORE: Georgia secretary of state opens investigation of former President Donald Trump

In a letter to Raffensperger obtained first reported by The New York Times, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Advertisement

Willis' letter came days after the secretary of state's office opened its own investigation into the call after George Washington law professor John Banzhaf filed a formal complaint.

The case sheet obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team shows the secretary of state’s investigation is looking into allegations of "solicitation/conspiracy."

A secretary of state spokesperson wrote FOX 5 to say: "The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The investigators will turn over their findings to the State Election Board which will vote on whether to refer it to Georgia’s attorney General or Fulton County District attorney for possible prosecution of the former President of the United States.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.