Fulton County DA asks judge to set trial date in Trump RICO case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

That date is one week before the state's presidential primary.

Trump and the co-defendants were indicted on Monday for interfering with the 2020 election results.

Willis has also requested to schedule arraignments for the defendants for the week of Sept. 5, according to the court filing.

Willis filed the motion Tuesday. According to the motion, the date was selected because it would not interfere with his other court cases. It has not been approved by a judge at this time.

The 97-page, 41-count indictment names Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenn Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trvian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathleen "Cathy" Latham, Scott Grahama Hall, and Misty Hampton (Emily Misty Hayes).

This is the 4th criminal case brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

All face multiple counts, but share a single count among them: Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

Trump says he will hold a press conference in New Jersey at 11 a.m. on Monday that will result in his exoneration.

Willis gave Trump and the other 18 people listed in the indictment until noon Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to Fulton County to be booked.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.