Former President Trump says he will release report that will exonerate him on Monday

Former President Donald Trump is promising to present an "irrefutable" report on Monday about the alleged election fraud in Georgia that will result in all charges against the former president and others being dropped.

Trump made the announcement on Tuesday morning on Truth Social after he and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury late Monday evening in Fulton County.

According to the social media post, Trump is planning a new conference at 11 a.m. from Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump says there will be "complete EXONERATION" after the report has been released.

Trump followed up the initial post with another one that simply says "WITCH HUNT."

The 45th president of the United States is facing 13 charges, including Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

The 97-page, 41-count indictment also names Rudolph Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenn Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trvian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathleen "Cathy" Latham, Scott Grahama Hall, and Misty Hampton (Emily Misty Hayes).

It's the 4h criminal case to be brought against Trump and the 2nd to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote in the 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who began the investigation into Trump and his co-dependents more than 2 years ago, has given Trump and the 18-codefendants a deadline of noon Aug. 25 to turn themselves in.

