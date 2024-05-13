Woman arrested for trying to sneak contraband into DeKalb County Jail

article

On May 9, Deondria Alexander, a 35-year-old resident of Avondale Estates, was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail. The arrest occurred after she allegedly attempted to deliver contraband to an inmate at the facility located on Memorial Drive in Decatur.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander was caught around 2 a.m. after she parked in a space designated for disabled persons and was observed walking in an unauthorized courtyard area of the jail. Sheriff's deputies approached and detained her. Near her location, deputies found a bag containing items suspected to be contraband and noted a rope hanging from a cell window.

A search of the bag revealed it contained Newport cigarettes, a bag of tobacco, two cellphones, charging cords, a cigarette lighter, Bugler tobacco, and a small bag of a substance later identified as marijuana.

Alexander faces multiple charges, including possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and parking in a space for disabled persons—both misdemeanors—and crossing state/county guard lines with a weapon, intoxicants, drugs without consent, a felony.

She was taken into custody without incident and is currently held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

For further information, contact Cynthia Baugh Williams, Public Information Officer, at 678-548-3923 (cell) or 404-298-8144 (office).



